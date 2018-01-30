29-year-old Detroit man missing from city's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 29-year-old man who is missing from the city's east side.

Lawrence Northern Jr. was last seen at 10 p.m. on Nov. 21 at a home in the 5000 block of Marseilles Street. Police said he left the home and hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Northern was last seen wearing a black North Face bubble jacket, dark blue jeans and black Timberland boots. He was driving a blue Chevy Impala.

He is in good physical and mental condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or 313-596-5500.

