29-year-old Detroit man missing since leaving home on bicycle a month ago

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 29-year-old man who left home riding a bicycle more than a month ago and hasn't been seen since.

Claude Jones Jr. was last seen around 7:30 p.m. June 17 in the area of Riopelle Street and East McNichols Road in Detroit.

Jones left his home riding a blue bicycle and never returned, officials said.

This is the first time Jones has gone missing.

He is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing between 160 and 170 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said.

Jones was last seen wearing a black do-rag, a black long-sleeved shirt, black jeans and black shoes.

Jones is in good physical and mental condition, officials said.

Anyone who has information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1140 or 313-596-1101.

