29-year-old man missing after argument with mother on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a man who went missing after an argument with his mother on the city's east side.

Joseph Johnson, 29, was last seen around 12 p.m. June 10 in the 3000 block of Lenox Street.

Police said Johnson left the location after arguing with his mother. He was wearing gray sweat pants, white Nike gym shoes and no shirt.

Johnson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, a dark complexion, a low beard and short, kinky, black hair.

Police said Johnson is in good physical condition but suffers from schizophrenia.

Anyone who has seen Johnson is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5540 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

