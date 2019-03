DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen around noon on March 6 at his home in the 19000 block of Chapel.

Demetrius Dillard was last seen by his mother at the home. Dillard is described as black, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 200 pounds.



Dillard is in good physical condition, but has a mental illness. If you have any information call police at

313-596-5800 or 1-800-SPEAKUP.



