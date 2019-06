TAYLOR, Mich. - Police are looking for a missing 33-year-old man who they said has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old.

He was last seen in Heritage Park in Taylor. Police described him as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds.

He has blond hair and was last known to be wearing a black T-shirt and light blue basketball shorts.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.