REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police in Redford Township are searching for a 35-year-old man who has been missing since walking away from a group home.

Steven Anthony Kessler walked away from the group home around 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to police.

Kessler is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and was last seen wearing gold pants, dark shoes and a gold shirt with multicolored stripes.

