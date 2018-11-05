40-year-old Detroit man missing since driving away in mother's SUV last month

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 40-year-old man who drove away in his mother's SUV last month.

Joseph James Perez was last seen at 10 p.m. Oct. 17 when he was driving away from the 4000 block of Westwood Lane in his mother's Dodge Journey, police said.

Perez was heading to his home in the 16000 block of Braile Street in Detroit to gather his belonging, according to officials. He hasn't been heard from since Oct. 19.

Perez's father said his son does not have a cellphone.

Police describe Perez as 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has low-cut hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was provided.

Officials said Perez is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone with information about Perez's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5800 or 313-596-5840.

