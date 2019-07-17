45-year-old woman missing for nearly 2 weeks on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 45-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks on the city's west side.

Melanie Davis was last seen July 5 at her home in the 18000 block of Birchcrest Drive, police said. She left the location and didn't return, according to officials.

Davis is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black leggings, officials said. She was driving a dark gray Chrysler 200S.

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1240.

