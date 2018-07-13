49-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease missing from Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 49-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease is missing from Detroit's west side, police said.

Blasina Rodriguez was last seen around 1 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the 2500 block of Central Avenue. She left the area on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus and hasn't been heard from since, according to police.

Rodriguez is white and was last seen wearing a red blouse, black pants and brown sandals, police said.

She is in good physical condition.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5440 or 313-596-5400.

