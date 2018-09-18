5-year-old Lieara Clark of Detroit missing

Lieara Clark was last seen by family members on Labor Day.

DETROIT - The family of a missing 5-year-old is asking for the public's help locating the Detroit girl who has been missing since Labor Day.

Lieara Clark never returned home after visiting with family on Labor Day. She was last seen in the 15500 block of Asbury Park.

Clark is black, medium brown complexion, 3 feet tall, 70 pounds, brown eyes and black hair. She has a scar under her nose.

She is in good physical and mental condition. Clark is believed to be with a family member who does not have legal custody of her.

Police reported this missing case on Tuesday, Sept. 18, weeks after Clark allegedly went missing.

If you have any information about Clark's disappearance call police at 313-596-5840.



