50-year-old mother missing since last week on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a missing 50-year-old mother who was last seen on the city's west side.

Lorinda Edwards was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday in the 16000 block of Fielding Street.

Her daughter said Edwards left the location and hasn't returned. She is worried for her mother's safety.

Edwards is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has a medium-brown complexion, a slim build and black and red braids braided to the side, officials said.

She was last seen wearing a multicolored flower print dress.

Edwards is in poor mental condition, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information on Edwards' whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.