55-year-old woman with dementia has been found

DETROIT - A woman who has dementia and was reported missing in Detroit has been found, according to her guardian.

Helen Cochran, 55, was last seen by her caregiver at 4 p.m. Monday in the 12000 block of Coyle Street. Cochran was picked up by her medical transportation company at 10:45 a.m. to be transported to dialysis. Cochran did not return from that appointment.

Cochran's caregiver was concerned for her safety. Detroit police issued a missing person notice on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, Cochran's guardian said she was found.

