61-year-old man with dementia missing in Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 61-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since Wednesday.

Joe Flint was last seen around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 15000 block of Manor Road, on the city's west side. He left his home and hasn't been seen or heard from since, police said.

Flint is in good physical condition but has dementia and other mental issues, according to officials.

Anyone who has information on Flint's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

