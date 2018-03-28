62-year-old Clinton Township man missing for several days

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 62-year-old Clinton Township man has been missing for several days and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Keith Drake was last seen Saturday and family members say he has never gone missing before.

Police said there has been no bank activity on Drake’s accounts and that he hasn’t opened any emails since Saturday. He was last seen in the area of 22 Mile and Hayes roads in Shelby Township.

Drake drives a white 2001 Chevrolet Astro van. The vehicle has magnets on the sides that say “Budget Appliance.”

Anyone with information should contact authorities.

