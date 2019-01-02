62-year-old woman missing after dropping off item at friend's home on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 62-year-old woman who has been missing since last week.

Linda Hurston was last seen at 6:48 p.m. Dec. 28 when she dropped off an item to a friend in the 10000 block of Stoepel Street on Detroit's west side, police said.

Hurston never returned to her home in the 10000 block of Monica Street, according to officials.

Hurston has white hair and no teeth, officials said. She was last seen wearing a black coat with brown fur around the hood, a light blue sweater and black jogging pants.

She is in good physical condition but suffers from mental illness, police said.

Anyone who has information about Hurston's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.