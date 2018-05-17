62-year-old woman missing from Detroit group home since April 27

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 62-year-old woman who has been missing from a group home since April 27.
Sandra Kay Cooley was last seen April 27 at a group home in the 20000 block of Riopelle Street.
Cooley's daughter said a resident informed her that her mother might have left the group home on foot.
Cooley is 5 feet 3 inches tall with a medium build. She walks with a walker.
Cooley suffers from a mental health condition, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1140 or 313-596-1100.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.