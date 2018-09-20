63-year-old missing man last seen in Detroit

Gregory Williams was last seen in Detroit on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

DETROIT - A 63-year-old man went missing Wednesday after being dropped off at the DMC Heart and Vascular Center in the morning.

According to police, Gregory Williams and his wife were dropped of at the DMC Heart and Vascular Center the day he disappeared around 7:30 a.m.

Williams' daughter, Yoshaum Young, received a call at 4:30 p.m. from her father who asked her to pick him up from the Wayne State University Welcome Center.

When Young called back ten minutes later, an unknown man answered the phone. She was still able to speak to her father and told him she would pick him up at 6 p.m.

When she arrived to pick up Williams, he was gone and has not been seen or heard from since then.

Williams was last seen wearing a tan Kangolstyle hat, dark colored long sleeve shirt, black pants and black shoes. He is 6 feet tall, thin build, bald, clean shaven and has no teeth.

Williams is in good physical condition, but suffers from Dementia and a mental illness.

If anyone has seen Williams call Detroit police at 313-596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.



Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.