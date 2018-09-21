63-year-old missing man last seen in Detroit has been found, is 'doing fine'

Gregory Williams was last seen in Detroit on Wednesday, Sept. 19.

DETROIT - A 63-year-old man who went missing Wednesday after being dropped off at the DMC Heart and Vascular Center in the morning has been found and is doing fine, police said.

According to police, Gregory Williams and his wife were dropped of at the DMC Heart and Vascular Center the day he disappeared around 7:30 a.m.

Williams' daughter, Yoshaum Young, received a call at 4:30 p.m. from her father who asked her to pick him up from the Wayne State University Welcome Center.

When Young called back ten minutes later, an unknown man answered the phone. She was still able to speak to her father and told him she would pick him up at 6 p.m.

When she arrived to pick up Williams, he was gone and has not been seen or heard from since then.

Police said Friday he was found and is "doing fine."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.