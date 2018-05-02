65-year-old blind woman missing after walking away from home on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 65-year-old woman who went missing Sunday from her home on the city's west side.

Michelle Wilson was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday by her caregiver at their home in the 18000 block of Sunderland Road. Wilson walked away from the home and didn't return, police said.

Wilson is in good mental condition, but she's legally blind and walks with a cane, officials said.

Wilson is black, stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She has a medium brown complexion and short, straight, black hair that's thinning at the top. She was last seen wearing a brown hooded coat with fur around the collar.

Police said a photo of Wilson is not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.