65-year-old Detroit man with dementia is missing

DETROIT - A 65-year-old man has been reported missing, according to Detroit police.

Joe Flint was last seen on Dec. 23 at 10 a.m. when he left his home in the 15700 block of Manor Street and did not return.

He is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with a dark complexion, balding gray hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, brown and beige khaki shirt, blue jeans and beige khaki shoes.

Flint is in good physical condition but has dementia, according to police.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1200.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.