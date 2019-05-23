65-year-old woman with dementia missing from Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 65-year-old woman with dementia who is missing from the city's east side.

Cecilia Miller was last seen by her son around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 19000 block of Cushing Street. She was nowhere to be found at 9 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Miller is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build, a light brown complexion and shoulder-length braids. She was wearing a tan dob hat, green jeans, and brown and yellow shoes. She was carrying a pink and gray Adidas duffel bag.

Miller is in good physical condition but suffers from dementia, according to authorities.

Anyone who has seen Miller or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940.

