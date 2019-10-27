67-year-old Detroit man discovered missing by caregiver

Police are searching for 67-year-old James Woods, who was last seen 6:30 p.m. Saturday at his Detroit home in the 10000 block of Sterritt.

Woods told his caregiver that he was going to sit on the porch. When the caregiver went to check on him at 7 p.m., he was gone.



Woods is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, slim build, with a dark complexion, gray hair and gray facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a red hat, blue jacket, beige pants and black gym shoes. Woods is in poor physical health and has dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.





Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.