68-year-old woman with medical issues missing in Van Buren Township, police say

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Van Buren Township Public Safety Department is searching for a 68-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday morning.

Deborah Lackey was last seen around 9 a.m. at a home on McBride Avenue off of Haggerty Road.

Lackey has medical issues and might need medical attention, police said.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Lackey is asked to call the Van Buren Township Police Department at 734-699-8930.

