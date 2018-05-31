69-year-old woman missing from apartment on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 69-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday on the city's west side.

Annette Evans was last seen around 5 p.m. Tuesday at her apartment in the 17000 block of the Southfield Freeway service drive, Detroit police said.

Evans is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blonde and brown wig, a blue jacket, blue jeans and gray shoes.

Evans is in good physical condition, but her family believes she is showing signs of Alzheimer's, police said. She has been known to wander away from home, according to officials.

Evans does not own a vehicle.

Anyone who has information about Evans' whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

