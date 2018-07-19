69-year-old woman with severe dementia missing from home on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 69-year-old woman with severe dementia is missing from her home on Detroit's west side, police said.

Annette Evans was last seen around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the 8900 block of Pierson Street. She left the home and hasn't returned, officials said.

Evans has left home in the past but always returned a short time later, according to police.

Annette Evans (WDIV)

Evans is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has a medium complexion. She was wearing a black and blond wig, a light blue shirt, gray jogging pants, blue tennis shoes and possibly a white jacket.

Police said Evans has severe dementia.

Anyone who has seen Evans is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5600.

