69-year-old woman with severe dementia missing from home on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 69-year-old woman with severe dementia is missing from her home on Detroit's west side, police said.
Annette Evans was last seen around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday at her home in the 8900 block of Pierson Street. She left the home and hasn't returned, officials said.
Evans has left home in the past but always returned a short time later, according to police.
Evans is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has a medium complexion. She was wearing a black and blond wig, a light blue shirt, gray jogging pants, blue tennis shoes and possibly a white jacket.
Police said Evans has severe dementia.
Anyone who has seen Evans is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5600.
