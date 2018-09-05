70-year-old man missing after walking away from granddaughter on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 70-year-old man is missing after walking away from his granddaughter on Detroit's west side, officials said.

Richard Charles Perkins was last seen between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Webb Street, police said.

Perkins was with his granddaughter when he said he wanted to go downtown and walked away, according to authorities. His granddaughter is concerned because this is the first time Perkins has gone missing.

Police said Perkins is in good physical condition, but suffers from dementia.

Perkins is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 130 pounds. he has a dark complexion, salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes and two moles on the side of his face. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black slacks and black dress shoes.

Anyone who has seen Perkins is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-506-1000 or 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.