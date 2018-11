Police reported that they have recovered Ernestine Williams, a 72-year-old woman who disappeared on Friday after leaving her home around 5:45 p.m. in the 20000 block of Pierson Street.

She reportedly has dementia. Williams is described as black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 138 pounds.

If you have information on Williams' disappearance, call police at 313-596-5800.



