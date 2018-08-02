76-year-old Detroit woman with dementia missing

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a 76-year-old woman with dementia who went missing from the city's west side.

Shirley Jones was last seen around 11 a.m. Wednesday at her home in the 16000 block of Snowden Street. She left for work, and when her sister went to the home at 2:15 p.m., she noticed Jones and her beige 2006 Chevy Cobalt were gone.

Jones hasn't been seen or heard from since.

She is in good physical condition but suffers from dementia, police said.

Anyone who has seen Jones is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1240.

