79-year-old man with Alzheimer's missing from Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. - Police are looking for a 79-year-old man who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and hasn't been seen since Sunday at 3 p.m.

Kenneth Bernard Moilanen was last seen on Farley Road in Putnam Township in Livingston County on Sunday.

He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 195 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, black pants and an Air Force baseball cap.

Moilanen's vehicle is a dark blue 2013 Hyundai Sonata. It has a handicap license plate of 5073J6. He left the area and did not return to his Brighton home. Moilanen doesn't have his necessary medication with him.

Anyone with information should contact Livingston County Dispatch at 517-546-9111 or Brighton City police at 810-227-2700.

