8 years later, Michigan mother's disappearance remains unsolved

It's been eight years since Lisa Marie Knight was last seen.

Knight, a 29-year-old mother from Ossineke, Michigan was last seen on June 8, 2012. Family members and investigators from the Michigan State Police are still looking for answers as to what happened to Knight.

Michigan State Police are continuing to investigate this case and has been receiving new information from the community. Investigators believe Knight is likely deceased and believe someone may have information as to how and why she died.

"As often happens in cold cases, relationships change over time, and people who were previously unwilling to come forward with information become more comfortable doing so. As we approach the seven-year anniversary of Lisa’s disappearance, the Michigan State Police is asking anyone with additional information to please come forward," MSP said in a release.

Currently, there is up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the resolution of Lisa’s disappearance. Anyone with information on Lisa’s case is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.