8 years later: Skelton boys remain missing

The Skelton brothers -- Andrew, 9, Alexander, 7, and Tanner, 5 -- all went missing on Nov. 26, 2010.

That was Black Friday, the day their father John Skelton was supposed to bring the children back to their mother in Morenci, Mich. That's according to their mother, Tanya Zuvers.

Now it's been eight years since anyone has seen Andrew, Alexander and Tanner. John Skelton's original story was that he gave the boys to a group. This part of the case is still a mystery, and the father's stories have changed over the years.

He is currently sitting in a jail cell at Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia, Mich., on an unlawful imprisonment charge.

Local 4 investigative reporter Jeremy Allen has spent years on this case. Allen's research and countless interviews with investigators and family members were put together this year in a true crime podcast: Shattered "Black Friday."

You can listen to every episode of the podcast by downloading it from your favorite podcatcher or right here on ClickOnDetroit.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.