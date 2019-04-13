82-year-old Detroit man reported missing

DETROIT - Police are asking for information on a missing 82-year-old man.

Milbert Burrell was last seen Friday in the 2000 block of Doris Street at 6 p.m. His grandson went to check on him Saturday at 10 a.m. and Burrell was not home.

Burrell is in good physical and mental condition, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

