83-year-old Detroit man with Alzheimer's disease missing

DETROIT - Detroit police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Wesley Cobb,83, was last seen by his daughter at their home 7 a.m. Monday in the 14600 block of Greenlawn Street.

Cobb’s daughter said her father walked away from the area and never returned. Wesley has never went missing before. He also has high blood pressure.

If you have any information about Cobb’s disappearance call the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1000 or 313-596-1040.



