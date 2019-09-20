85-year-old woman missing from Ypsilanti Township home found at park

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An 85-year-old woman who was missing after walking away from her family's home in Ypsilanti Township has been found alive and well at a park.

Kimiko Astalos was last seen around 9 a.m. Thursday in the area of Stony Creek and Merritt roads in Ypsilanti Township, according to authorities.

She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue pants.

On Friday, police said she was found at Rolling Hills Park.

"Although dehydrated and exhausted she is alive. She was located inside of Rolling Hills park by the Michigan State Police K9 Unit," reads a statement from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

