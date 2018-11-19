87-year-old man with dementia goes missing after wife walks into Dexter bank

DEXTER, Mich. - An 87-year-old man with dementia went missing after his wife walked into a bank in Dexter, officials said.

Kenneth Norman Decorte and his wife went to the bank at 7101 Dexter-Ann Arbor Road around noon Monday, police said.

Decorte's wife walked into the bank while he was in their gray 2012 Buick LaCrosse in the parking lot, officials said. After 15 minutes, Decorte's wife walked out and he and the LaCrosse were gone, according to authorities.

Decorte suffers from dementia and is not allowed to drive, but it is believed that he drove away in the LaCrosse, police said.

Decorte is 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a blue winter fleece coat, blue jeans and a blue University of Michigan baseball cap.

The LaCrosse has license plate DPX9020.

Anyone with information about Decorte's whereabouts is asked to call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-994-2911 or the confidential tip line at 734-973-7711. Residents can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

2012 Buick LaCross (WDIV)

