AMBER Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy last seen with babysitter in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids police are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen with his 19-year-old babysitter.

UPDATE: AMBER Alert has been issued.

Miquis Lamont Jenkins was last seen in the care of 19-year-old lyesha Catherine Gibbs around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Gibbs is described as 5-foot-4 and 250 pounds with short black hair. She was last seen driving a silver SUV with a broken passenger-side window which is covered by plastic and tape.

Police said Gibbs has connections in Grand Rapids and Benton Harbor.

If you have seen Gibbs or Jenkins, or have any information about their whereabouts, contact Det. Kevin Snyder at 616.456.3422 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Missing 1 yo. boy...last seen in the care of 19 yo. Iyesha Gibbs (babysitter) on 8/1/18 at 1:00 pm. Gibbs is driving a silver SUV with broken pass. window (covered in plastic)...may be in GR or Benton Harbor. Call Detectives at (616) 456-3338 or (616) 456-3422 with info. pic.twitter.com/ekH02luyjB — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) August 2, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.