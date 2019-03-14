Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old after mother killed; girl could be in Michigan

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - An Amber Alert was issued for a 2-year-old girl missing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who officials said they believe could be in Minnesota or Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Noelani Robinson was last seen Monday in Milwaukee. Her mother, Sierra Robinson, was shot and killed Monday.

Police said the suspect, Dariaz L. Higgins, was arrested just before 1 p.m. Wednesday. He was wanted for allegedly killing Sierra Robinson.

A second person was arrested with Higgins and is accused of harboring and aiding a fugitive, according to police.

The Amber Alert for Noelani Robinson, Higgins' daughter, is still active.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

