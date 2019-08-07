Ann Arbor police search for runaway 14-year-old girl

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor police are searching for a runaway 14-year-old girl who has been missing since last week.

Mianii Rose Webster was last seen Friday in the 2700 block of Packard Street in Ann Arbor, police said.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 103 pounds and has long, dark brown and lavender braided hair, and brown eyes. Webster has a vertical scar over her left eyebrow, officials said.

She was last seen wearing gray camouflage pants with elastic at the ankles and gray slide-on shoes with a Velcro closing.

She also goes by the nickname "YaYa," officials said.

Anyone who has seen Webster is asked to call Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6920.

