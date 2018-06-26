Ann Arbor police seek missing 40-year-old woman with medical condition

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Ann Arbor police are searching for a 40-year-old woman who has been missing since Monday and has a medical condition.

Sally Deeds was last seen at noon Monday in the 900 block of North Maple Road, police said.

Ann Arbor police have not been able to find Deeds, and they're asking for the public's help.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, according to police.

Deeds has a medical condition and doesn't have the medication she needs, police said.

Anyone who has information about Deeds' whereabouts is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6930.

