Antonio Coleman, 11, missing for more than a week in Detroit

DETROIT - Police are looking for Antonio Coleman, an 11-year-old boy who was last seen Aug. 18.

According to authorities, Coleman was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Birwood and Santa Maria streets.

He is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 55 pounds. He has short sandy brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Coleman has run away from home four times before.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200 or 313-596-1240.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.