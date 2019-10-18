Authorities in northern Michigan seek missing Metro Detroit woman who called someone asking for help

HONOR, Mich. - Northern Michigan authorities are looking for a missing Metro Detroit woman who called someone asking for help while visiting her family's cabin.

Police said Adrienne Quintal, who is from Southfield, traveled to a family cabin in Honor.

Quintal, 47, called someone in Warren and asked for help about 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

Police said they arrived at the scene just before 3 a.m. and found signs of possible foul play, but didn't see Quintal.

Quintal is described as white with long, brown hair. She is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She goes by "Ada."

She left behind her cellphone, purse and vehicle.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Benzie County Central Dispatch at 231-882-4487 or the Michigan State Police Silent Observer line at 1-866-774-2345.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.