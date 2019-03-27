Authorities seeking missing man who was headed to Ypsilanti Township from Superior Township home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - Authorities in Washtenaw County are seeking a man who left his home Monday and never returned.

According to authorities, Marcus Esper, 56, left his Superior Township to go to a storage facility in

Ypsilanti Township. He hasn't been seen or heard from since then, and he missed his first day of work in 30 years.

Esper is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 235 pounds. He has brown and gray hair that is balding and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded University of Michigan jacket, blue Sketchers shoes and a baseball cap.

Esper was driving a white 2013 Buick LaCrosse with a DNU8172 Michigan license plate.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s

Office at 734-994-2911.

