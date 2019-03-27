Missing In Michigan

Authorities seeking missing man who was headed to Ypsilanti Township from Superior Township home

Marcus Esper was going to storage facility

By Amber Ainsworth

Marcus Esper (WDIV)

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. - Authorities in Washtenaw County are seeking a man who left his home Monday and never returned.

According to authorities, Marcus Esper, 56, left his Superior Township to go to a storage facility in
Ypsilanti Township. He hasn't been seen or heard from since then, and he missed his first day of work in 30 years.

Esper is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 235 pounds. He has brown and gray hair that is balding and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded University of Michigan jacket, blue Sketchers shoes and a baseball cap.

Esper was driving a white 2013 Buick LaCrosse with a DNU8172 Michigan license plate.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s
Office at 734-994-2911.

