Avid biker missing after pickup truck found empty at Oakwoods Metropark

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Police are searching for an avid biker whose pickup truck was found empty last week at Oakwoods Metropark.

Michell Lawrence Saari, 64, entered the park at 6:11 p.m. Thursday and has not been seen since, according to authorities.

His gray 2013 Ford F-150 was found unoccupied at the horse staging area of the park, police said.

Saari is known to be an avid bike rider and often visits metroparks, according to officials.

Police searched the Oakwoods Metropark and didn't find Saari.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Metroparks Police Department at 734-697-9181 or the Huron Township Police Department at 734-753-4400.

