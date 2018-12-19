Berkley woman with mental illness missing since Dec. 16

BERKLEY, Mich. - A 37-year-old Berkley woman has not been seen or heard from since Sunday.

Berkley police said Bethany Cottone was last seen at her home on Sunday. She is believed to have left her home on Monday morning.

The fear is Cottone may not have the medication she needs to treat her mental illness. Police said she doesn't drive or even have a driver's license.

She has been found in the Auburn Hills area or Detroit area in the past.

Cottone is described as a white woman standing about 5 feet 5 inches or 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 130-150 pounds. She has green eyes and dark blonde hair with purple and black highlights. It's not known what she was wearing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Berkley Public Safety at 248-658-3380.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.