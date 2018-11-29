Bloomfield Township police search for 34-year-old man missing since September

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Bloomfield Township police are searching for a 34-year-old man who has been missing for about two months.

Grant Daniel Nichols, of Bloomfield Township, was last seen at the end of September in Troy, police said.

Nichols has a history of alcohol abuse and has been known to stay at nearby shelters, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

