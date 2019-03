Gabrielle Tatiana Rose was last seen getting into this Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Bloomfield Township police are searching for a runaway 16-year-old girl who willingly got into an SUV on Tuesday, officials said.

Gabrielle Tatiana Rose was last seen Tuesday when she left Bloomfield Hills High School and got in a silver or tan Jeep Grand Cherokee, school officials said.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 248-433-7755.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.