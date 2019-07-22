Body of man missing in Lake Erie found, identified

Authorities have identified the man as Burl E. Steele, 47, of Maumee, Ohio.

ERIE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police have found and identified the body of a missing boater on Lake Erie.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, authorities were dispatched Saturday night to the Lost Peninsula Marina to assist the Morin Point Fire Department in searching for a man who had fallen out of a boat near Woodtick Peninsula.

Police said the man was a passenger in a 16-foot aluminum boat that struck the wake of another boat, knocking him overboard.

Authorities searched until after 1 a.m. Sunday, but were unable to find him. The search resumed at 7 a.m., but was discontinued at about 2 p.m. with the man unaccounted for.

At around 2 p.m. Monday police announced the body of the missing boater was recovered. Authorities have identified the man as Burl E. Steele, 47, of Maumee, Ohio.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.