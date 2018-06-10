Body of missing 15-year-old discovered in Chesterfield Township

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The search for a missing Chesterfield Township 15-year-old came to an unfortunate end Saturday afternoon.

Police reported that Nathaniel Bishop, who ran away from home May 25, was found just before 5 p.m. dead of an apparent suicide in a secluded wooded area north of Hickey Road and east of Gratiot Avenue.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week, across the United States. The Lifeline is comprised of a national network of more than 160 local crisis centers, combining custom local care and resources with national standards and best practices.

