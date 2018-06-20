Cause of death determined in case of missing Michigan couple found in swamp

MISSAUKEE COUNTY, Mich. - Autopsy results show the cause of death of a Michigan couple found dead in a swamp earlier this year.

Jeff Hurley, 34, and Alexandria Foust, 19, were last seen November 7 in Prudenville. The search for the couple, who are from Missaukee County, was put on hold due to hunting season and freezing weather.

Police said they found two bodies in the swampy area, known as "Dead Stream Swamp," in March that appeared to match their description. On Thursday, police said they have been positively identified.

Troopers said there was no foul play but both people were under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of death. The autopsy showed they both died of hypothermia, WPBN reports.

A former roommate of Foust said Hurley was a positive person.

"One thing that Jeff taught me was not to worry about what other people think and be yourself, be confident, go out there, have fun, enjoy every day, live it to the fullest,” David Mousseau said.

