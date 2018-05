CHELSEA, Mich. - The Chelsea Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old boy with autism who went missing Wednesday while wearing a Scout uniform.

Police said the boy, named Jacob, ran away from the area of Chandler and Grant streets.

Jacob has brown hair and was wearing a Scout uniform with a blue undershirt and green shorts.

Anyone who has information about Jacob is asked to call the Chelsea Police Department at 734-475-9122.

